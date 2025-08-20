Are you ready for a retired Bond? Pierce Brosnan, 72, wouldn't mind playing 007 if the director has a "witty idea"

Pierce Brosnan took over the role of Timothy Dalton and made his debut as James Bond in 1995’s Goldeneye, eventually securing the character for four films, until 2022’s Die Hard. However, the actor, who recently turned 72, suggests that his work with 007 may yet resume.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Brosnan discussed the idea of a retired Bond — a character similar to the one he portrayed in his new film, Thursday Night Live.

“I don’t think anyone would want to see a cool 72-year-old Bond, but if Denis Villeneuve had a witty idea, I would love to do it,” Brosnan says. “And why not? It’s great entertainment with a lot of funny moments. Bald spots, prosthetics. Who knows?”

It was Villeneuve who became the director who commissioned to shoot the next James Bond movie based on the screenplay by Steven Knight, the author of “Pointy Hats”. The film will introduce a new actor after Daniel Craig’s departure. There have been no official announcements about the casting, but, according to rumors, Tom Holland is being considered for the roleJacob Elordi from Euphoria and Harris Dickinson, who played in this year’s Good Girl, Bad Girl. Also allegedly tested a lesser-known, red-haired 37-year-old actor, Scott Rose-Marsh.

Brosnan and his wife, Keeley Shay Smith, are closely following the casting news.

“My wife and I are eagerly awaiting the announcement of who will be the next Bond. There are many great candidates and I’m sure they will make it an exciting spectacle,” the actor adds.

The movie “Thursday Night Murder Club”, which will debut on Netflix on August 28, Brosnan plays one of the detectives of the “retirement gang” Ron Ritchie alongside Helen Mirren as former spy Elizabeth Best. The actress herself, despite her feminist beliefs, has previously stated that the next Bond “must be a guy.”

“I’m a feminist, but James Bond should be a guy. Not a woman. It won’t work. Bond has to be Bond, otherwise the movie will turn into something completely different.”

Source: Variety, Screen Rant