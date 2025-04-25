ARK Invest: even in the worst-case scenario, bitcoin will cost $300 thousand by 2030

Everyone started talking again about how Bitcoin will cost a lot and even more. In their forecast titled Big Ideas 2025, ARK Invest analysts have issued as many as three scenarios for the value of BTC by 2030.

In the first, negative scenario, experts predict bitcoin at $300 thousand. The second, basic scenario promises a price of $710 thousand. The optimistic scenario assumes BTC at $1.5 million.

ARK Invest’s forecasts are based on an analysis of various factors, including the adoption of bitcoin by institutional investors (mainly through spot ETFs)The potential growth of demand for digital assets (and its use as a means of preserving value (especially in the context of volatile national currencies and stock markets) and its inclusion in national reserves).

Another important factor is that the maximum number of bitcoins is limited to 21 million tokens, which creates deflationary pressure and potentially increases its value over time. The development of blockchain infrastructure, such as the Lightning Network, will facilitate the wider use of bitcoin in everyday transactions.

At the time of writing, bitcoin was trading at just over $95 thousand, which indicates an increase in investor interest in this asset. In particular, exchanges have seen the largest outflow of BTC since February 2023. This usually indicates a transition to the accumulation phase. However, Fidelity believes that the supply of BTC on exchanges is declining due to purchases by listed companies.

Source: ARK Invest