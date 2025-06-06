Arkane’s Deathloop is being given away for free in the Epic Games Store — hurry up until June 12

Epic Games Store is wrapping up its summer mega sale and has prepared one of the most high-profile giveaways of the season for the last week – the adventure action game Deathloop.

The Arkane Lyon project, which costs ₴969, is now available for free until June 12. At the same time, a small indie project Ogu and the Secret Forest is also being given away.

Deathloop — is a shooter with elements of immersive simulation, where the player finds himself in a time loop. The story centers on a mercenary named Colt, who is stuck on the island of Black Reef. To escape the loop, he must kill eight targets in one day. There are many attempts — each loss throws you back to the start. But after each race, you know a little more, and the game world gradually opens up from new angles.

There are a lot of ways to get to your goals: you can act quietly, you can set traps, you can arrange «random» accidents, or just run with a machine gun. And along with that, Colt has supernatural abilities — teleportation, invisibility, telekinesis, and other familiar mechanics from Dishonored. A separate mode — cooperative. Other players can play as Julianne — a mercenary who invades your session to thwart the plan.

In Deathloop, the levels are built like puzzles, where new routes, secrets, and story details are revealed as you explore the world. The game received 88 points on Metacritic and nine nominations at The Game Awards 2021 — won in the categories for best art and game design.

Also in the giveaway — Ogu and the Secret Forest, a 2024 indie adventure with hand-drawn graphics, puzzles, and a friendly fantasy world. You play as the little Ogu, exploring the forest, helping characters, and fighting bosses. The game usually costs ₴459.

Deathloop and Ogu and the Secret Forest can be picked up for free in the Epic Games Store right now. The giveaway will last until June 12. After that, the store will give away Two Point Hospital — a humorous hospital simulator from SEGA.

Source: Epic Games