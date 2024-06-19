Artificial intelligence can detect Parkinson’s disease with 100% accuracy 7 years before the first symptoms appear

A group of researchers has developed a blood test that uses artificial intelligence to predict Parkinson’s disease seven years before symptoms appear.

Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by tremors, stiffness, and slowed movements, is the fastest growing neurological condition worldwide. Early diagnosis has proven to be a challenge, but a new study shows great promise.

Currently, the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is based on observing movement-related symptoms. However, by the time they appear, significant damage has already occurred in the brain. However, this new blood test could revolutionize the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Early detection will allow doctors to intervene before the disease progresses significantly, potentially slowing or even stopping its development. The artificial intelligence-based test analyzes a panel of eight blood biomarkers that change in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The researchers conducted a thorough screening of blood proteins to identify new biomarkers and then selected those that had already been suggested in existing studies.

During the clinical trial, the machine learning algorithm achieved a staggering 100% accuracy in diagnosing the disease. The researchers then went further, investigating the test’s ability to predict future development of Parkinson’s disease.

The study focused on patients with intermittent sleep behavior disorder (iRBD), where people physically act out their dreams. Approximately 75-80% of iRBD patients eventually develop synucleinopathy, a group of brain disorders characterized by the accumulation of the alpha-synuclein protein associated with Parkinson’s disease. The artificial intelligence tool analyzed blood samples from these patients and found that 79% of the blood profiles of iRBD patients matched those of people with Parkinson’s disease.

Even more impressively, the researchers followed these patients for ten years. The AI predictions came true: the team correctly identified 16 people who developed Parkinson’s disease, some as early as 7 years before any symptoms appeared.

This extended follow-up period strengthens the test’s reliability and emphasizes its potential for early intervention.

Source: interestingengineering