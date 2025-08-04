As Founders Edition: MSI releases NVIDIA RTX 5080 with dual-sided cooler

MSI is preparing to release a line of EXPERT graphics cards based on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 chip. There will be two versions of the card on the market with slightly different operating frequencies.

Previously, MSI’s product lineup included graphics cards with a «push-pull» cooling system, which includes two fans on opposite sides of the card — similar to the NVIDIA Founders Edition design of the RTX 40 series. According to this concept, one of the fans is located directly above the chip, and the other — above the heatsink on the backplane side. In the previous generation, this design was used on the following cards MSI RTX 4080 SUPER EXPERT and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER EXPERT, and will only have RTX 5080 in its current lineup. Presumably, similar solutions will appear on other chips later.

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 EXPERT based on the RTX 5080 chip with 10,752 CUDA cores and 16 GB of GDDR7 video memory with a 256-bit bus. The operating frequency of the chip in boost mode corresponds to the reference frequency of — 2617 MHz. There will also be an overclocked version with a GPU frequency of 2715 MHz. Both cards can be overclocked up to a dozen more MHz using the proprietary MSI Center application.

In the new generation, MSI used fans of a different design (with 7 blades instead of 9), put more emphasis on golden colors and slightly changed the shape of the casing. Other features include a large evaporation chamber and square heat pipes connecting it to an aluminum radiator.

The card’s dimensions are 319 × 150 × 60 mm, which is 7 mm longer and 1 mm thinner than its predecessor, the RTX 4080 SUPER. The card weighs 1.9 kg. As for the price, the unaccelerated MSI RTX 5080 EXPERT is priced at $1399.99 in the MSI US retail store.

