As «Ukrzaliznytsia»: bus tickets will be sold in a single application

The Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development announced the creation of a single app that will allow people to buy bus tickets from legal carriers.

In Forbes Ukraine’s interview Sergiy Derkach spoke about updating the website autobus.gov.ua. Legal carriers will be able to manage their routes and sell tickets to passengers. Later, a mobile application will be created on the basis of the portal. However, since there are many private carriers involved, the Deputy Minister warned of certain limitations:

«We have entered into a number of partnerships with several such platforms, including Tickets.ua. But you have to understand that no one can force them to check carriers. After all, the platforms provide information services, not direct transportation services. This leads to the sale of tickets for illegal routes».

According to Derkach, the app will resemble the services of «Ukrzaliznytsia». Its test launch is scheduled for the fall, and public ticketing will be launched in 2026. The development of the application was supported by international partners», but the preparatory work was done in Ukraine, «without attracting additional funding».

The program will support reviews of carriers. In addition to being available to other users, complaints will be automatically sent to «Ukrtransbezpeka» — carriers will be held accountable.

But there is a caveat: initially, bus tickets will be available only for international transportation, and in the future — for domestic transportation as well. When asked why domestic flights are so different from international ones, the official answered:

«Overregulation and total resistance to reform. No new domestic route has been opened in Ukraine in 11 years — due to paper route passports and non-transparent tenders».

The situation on the bus transportation market is expected to change in 2026 with the creation of a unified electronic system. In this system, carriers and local authorities will form a route that is registered in 10 days and then subject to a transparent tender. Communities will be able to open intercity routes they need.