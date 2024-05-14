Ask Photos in Google Photos lets you search for images using voice and text contextual queries

Google intends to integrate artificial intelligence deeper into the Google Photos photo and video storage service. As part of this integration, a new Ask Photos feature will appear in the service. It will allow users to search for the images they need using complex voice or text queries.

Ask Photos will help you browse the entire Google Photos library with the ability to extract unique identifying aspects and use contextual queries to get exactly the image you need. Or it could be a series of related photos showing progress for a particular event or person.

Ask Photos, a new feature coming to @GooglePhotos, makes it easier to search across your photos and videos with the help of Gemini models. It goes beyond simple search to understand context and answer more complex questions. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/OsYXZLo5S1 — Google (@Google) May 14, 2024

The new feature goes beyond just searching for images, as Gemini can detect the content of images. Google gave an example of a car license plate search asking what number was on a particular car. The photos were then able to be identified and returned with the specified number.

In another example, it was possible to determine exactly when a child learned to swim based on images that were already in the user’s Google Photos library. Or you can ask to see a demonstration of the child’s progress in swimming. Gemini will analyze the photo library, find relevant photos, recognize different contexts, and find, for example, swimming lessons in the pool, swimming at the ocean, swimming certificates and diplomas with swimming awards, and then group the found photos into a thematic summary.

Ask Photos will also be able to be used for videos, but Google did not show a live demonstration or example of this in action. There is also no mention of whether the feature will work locally on the device or require an internet connection.

Ask Photos will start rolling out in the coming months. At the same time, «summer» is mentioned as an approximate release date.

Source: 9to5google