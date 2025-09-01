ASRock X870 LiveMixer WiFi: 25 USB connectors on the motherboard for $230

For those PC owners who constantly need to connect dozens of devices to the system at the same time, the ASRock X870 LiveMixer WiFi motherboard can be a good find. It offers advanced connectivity and has a record number of USB ports of various standards — 25 at once.

USB ports on ASRock X870 LiveMixer WiFi

There are 16 USB ports on the rear panel of the ASRock X870 LiveMixer WiFi motherboard:

3 × Type-C:

Two of them comply with the USB4 standard (40 Gbps). The USB4 ports support USB Power Delivery 3.0, which allows charging devices with a power of up to 15 W.

The third one supports USB 3.2 Gen1.

13 × Type-A:

Seven of them are powered by USB 3.1 Gen1,

the rest — USB 2.0.

Additionally, the board has five internal USB connectors that provide nine more ports. To use all of them, you need a chassis with a large number of front USB connectors or an external 5.25-inch module with USB ports.

Internal connectors include:

2 × USB 3.2 Gen1, each supporting up to four ports,

2 × USB 2.0, also four ports each,

1 × USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20 Gbps) for front Type-C.

Specifications of ASRock X870 LiveMixer WiFi

The ASRock X870 LiveMixer WiFi motherboard is based on the top-of-the-line X870 chipset and AM5 socket. The board is compatible with the following processors Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge), Ryzen 8000G (Phoenix), Ryzen 7000 (Raphael). To ensure stable operation of even powerful CPUs, a 16+2+1-phase power supply subsystem is provided to support models with high power consumption.

The new product features 4 DDR5 slots and supports up to 256GB of RAM with new 64GB modules. Frequencies up to DDR5-8000 are supported, although the final speed depends on the quality of the integrated memory controller in a particular Ryzen processor. There is support for Intel XMP and AMD EXPO technologies, which simplifies memory customization.

For data storage, it is possible to connect two PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 drives (directly connected to the processor), in M.2 2280 format, two PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives (via the X870 chipset, one M.2 2280, the other — from M.2 2230 to M.2 2280). There are also two SATA III connectors with support for RAID 0 and RAID 1 arrays.

The following slots are provided for connecting discrete graphics cards and other expansion cards:

1 × PCIe 5.0 x16 (directly from the processor),

2 × PCIe 3.0 x16 (via chipset).

For those who plan to use integrated graphics, an HDMI 2.1 output is available, as well as a video output via USB4.