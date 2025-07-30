Assassin’s Creed Shadows received patch 1.0.7 — golden katanas, New Game+ and level 80 upgrade

Ubisoft has released patch 1.0.7 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Its main feature is the New Game+ mode and an increased maximum level.

The update is part of the studio’s plans for 2025, which include future DLC with a new region. But for now, let’s talk about 1.0.7 — it adds the NG+ mode, which will allow you to play through Shadows again with bonuses. The player will be able to save all skills, equipment, allies, and progress in the vault from the first playthrough. On top of that, Ubisoft has added legendary weapons and expanded the knowledge system.

New Game+ opens when all three characters — Naoe, Yasuke, and Junjiro – have completed their stories. When the main story is closed, the mode will appear through the memory menu in Anime. Two new legendary katanas are awarded for completing NG+: a gilded long katana and a golden katana. Each has its own engraving with unique bonuses. Together with them, players will receive the trophies «Whisper of Gold» and «Dragon Gold».

The next new feature is that the maximum character level is now 80 instead of 60. The enemies are correspondingly stronger, more cunning, and more attentive. At the same time, the knowledge system has gained two more levels — 9 and 10. This allows you to unlock new abilities, passive skills, and combat techniques. Separately, the developers upgraded Naoe and Yasuke’s skill trees. New nodes and 10 additional levels have been added to all of their passives. The forge can also be upgraded, but now to level 4, which will allow you to improve equipment to a new maximum.

There are also new achievements:

«Enjoy the ride»: Reach level 80;

«Invisible Stars»: Unlock level 10 of knowledge;

«Worth the wait»: Get both golden katanas by completing New Game+.

And a few other small but useful changes. Trading has become more profitable — purchase prices are lower, and you get more for selling. Also, more resources will drop from broken items and final chests. Ubisoft has improved the effectiveness of certain skills – for example, «Radial Effect» now deals 50% of base damage instead of 25%. Allies also have more health, and ronins have four HP bars instead of three.

The previous patch for Shadows added a story quest, removed deer from the road and fixed a bunch of fixes. Also, one of the first updates was prohibition to destroy churches, which is explained by a scandal in Japan that broke out long before the release.

Source: Ubisoft