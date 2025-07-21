ASUS announces ProArt PA32QCV — 6K monitor with accurate colors for $1300

ASUS has prepared for release a new ProArt Display PA32QCV monitor aimed at professional content creators: video editors, designers, photographers. This 32-inch model (actually 31.5 inches of usable area) features high color accuracy and individual factory calibration.

The new model supports 6K resolution (6016×3384 pixels) ASUS claims that this is 145% more screen area than a 4K display. This will help to place more visual information on the screen. The device provides a pixel density of 218 ppi.

The ASUS ProArt PA32QCV monitor is based on a flat IPS panel. It covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 100% — sRGB. This model also provides Delta E<2 color accuracy. Additionally, support for HDR10 and VESA DisplayHDR 600 is mentioned. The image refresh rate is 60 Hz. For users Mac the manufacturer offers the M Model-P3 preset for precise color matching and support macOS through the DisplayWidget Center software.

ASUS has implemented an ergonomic design in the ProArt PA32QCV with the ability to tilt, swivel, rotate and adjust the panel height. The novelty supports Light Sync — technology that adjusts the backlight using light sensors, ensuring image stability regardless of room conditions. It is connected via Thunderbolt 4 (96W), HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces. There is also a built-in USB hub. The Auto KVM function allows you to switch between two connected computers using a single keyboard and mouse.

The new ASUS ProArt PA32QCV monitor will go on sale in August. Its price is $1299. The new product also comes with a three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.

Source: techpowerup, videocardz