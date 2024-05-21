ASUS announces Vivobook S 15 (S5507) — its first Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PC starting at $1299

Asus says the Arm-based chip will not only enhance several of the Vivobook’s current features, but also enable new AI-powered apps and workloads «fly» with a neural processing capacity of 45 TOPS.

New Asus Vivobook S 15 (S5507) — the first PC Copilot+ from the company — will have the same OLED display as the previous generation with Intel (15.6 inches, 16:9, 2880 x 1620, 120 Hz refresh rate and maximum HDR brightness of 600 nits), but this particular version will have a thinner body and display bezels.

The S 15 can be configured with either the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite or the 10-core X Plus processor, although the Elite chip will be the base version — with a slower integrated GPU and no dual-core acceleration.

Both S 15 configurations will come with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, as well as two USB-A ports, two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1, a combination audio/microphone jack, and a microSD card reader. There is also Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Vivobook S 15 — is the first Asus device to feature the proprietary StoryCube program, which uses AI to sort, edit, manage, and export RAW photos and videos. Asus also claims that the power of the Snapdragon NPU will speed up other AI workloads in programs such as Windows Studio Effects and Cocreator.

Asus targets its Vivobook computers at digital artists, graphic designers, and other visual creators as a budget alternative to the ProArt series. Some Vivobook Pros have standalone GPUs, but most laptops use integrated graphics.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 with Snapdragon X Elite is already available for pre-order at select retailers, but will not ship until June 18. The version with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage will be available for $1399, while the 16 GB/1 TB version will cost $1299. The Snapdragon X Plus model will arrive later this year, but there is no information on pricing yet.

Here are the specifications provided by the company in the press release: