Asus announces Zenfone 11 Ultra — 6.78 inches, 5500 mAh, from $899

Yurii Oros

Asus announces Zenfone 11 Ultra — 6.78 inches, 5500 mAh, from $899

Asus has officially unveiled the Zenfone 11 Ultra with a larger 6.78-inch screen than its predecessors, a large 5500 mAh battery, and a price starting at $899.

Zenfone 11 Ultra is essentially an updated ROG Phone 8, except for the gaming features, transmits The Verge. The 11 Ultra also uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM in the base configuration. A 16GB/512GB model will also be sold.

The 11 Ultra uses an LTPO display, so it can lower the refresh rate as low as 1 Hz to save battery life. The refresh rate is capable of going up to 144 Hz, but only during games — otherwise it is 120 Hz. The main camera is 50MP with an f/1.9 lens and Asus six-axis stabilization, and there’s a 13MP wide-angle camera and a 32MP 3x telephoto camera with stabilization.

As usual in 2024, there are some familiar AI features, including real-time language translation and two-way noise cancellation during phone calls. AI can summarize transcriptions of voice memos, and photo search and system settings are supposed to be improved with AI.


