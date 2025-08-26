ASUS ExpertBook laptops on AMD Ryzen AI 300 are already in Ukraine for prices starting from UAH 30 thousand

ASUS has brought to Ukraine new models of ExpertBook laptops designed for business use. The new products are based on processors AMD Ryzen.

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3606)

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3606) is a 16-inch laptop of the Copilot+ PC, which is positioned as a versatile tool for work. It is available with Value-IPS WUXGA (1920×1200, 300 cd/m2) and IPS WQXGA (2560×1600, 400 cd/m2, 100% sRGB) matte displays. The device is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 or Ryzen AI 7 350 processors. It has two SO-DIMM slots with up to 32 GB of DDR5 5600 MHz memory. Two drive slots are also available: the main M.2 2280 up to 2 TB and the second M.2 2230 up to 1 TB.

Inside is a 70 Wh battery that allows you to work all day without charging. The ExpertCool cooling system maintains normal temperature even when the laptop is closed and works as a “mini-server”. The laptop has a TPM 2.0 chip for encryption, a webcam curtain, and an optional fingerprint scanner. The metal case meets the requirements of MIL-STD-810H, which means it can withstand vibrations and drops.

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3606) has dimensions of 358.4×253.5×18 mm and weighs 1.79 kg.

ASUS ExpertBook P1 (PM1503)

This is a lighter and more compact model aimed at those who want a laptop for work, but without the frills. It has a 15.6-inch Value-IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, 300 cd/m2 brightness, and 45% NTSC color gamut coverage. The configuration offers an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, up to 64 GB of RAM, and an SSD with a capacity of up to 1 TB. There is also a second slot for an additional M.2 2230 drive.

This model also has a fingerprint scanner and a TPM 2.0 module for data protection. The device has also been tested according to the MIL-STD-810H standard. It has a noise-canceling system for calls and a camera with AI functions. The battery can have a capacity of 50 or 63 Wh. The dimensions are 359.5 x 232 x 19.9 mm, and the weight starts at 1.6 kg.

ASUS ExpertBook BM1 (BM1503CDA) with Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD is already available in Ukraine. The price starts at UAH 29,999.

ASUS ExpertBook BM1 (BM1503)

ExpertBook BM1 (BM1503) is more focused on working in harsh environments. The new model has a more robust body. The bottom panel is fastened with four screws, and the battery is screwless — it is easy to replace. The device offers a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels based on Value-IPS (300 cd/m2, 45% NTSC) or TN (250 cd/m2, 45% NTSC) panels.

This model has the same processor options (AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 7 7735HS), up to 64 GB of RAM, and M.2 2280 up to 1 TB and M.2 2230 up to 512 GB drives. The difference from the ExpertBook P1 is the ability to create a 512 GB + 512 GB drive configuration in various configurations (without RAID / RAID 0 / RAID 1). And there is also an AMD Radeon 680M GPU. The BM1 has a mechanical camera shutter, fingerprint scanner, TPM 2.0, and BIOS support for NIST SP 800-155. In this case, to keep within the weight of 1.6 kg, the base battery had to be reduced to 42 Wh. There are also options with a capacity of 50 and 63 Wh. The dimensions are 359.5 x 232 x 19.9 mm.