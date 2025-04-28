ASUS has equipped the GeForce RTX 50 ROG Astral graphics card with a gyroscope and accelerometer – why?

Modern graphics cards are becoming more and more complex. Sometimes they have features that, at first glance, are surprising. But they have a logical explanation. For example, ASUS has equipped the GeForce RTX 50 ROG Astral series with a built-in gyroscope and accelerometer.

ASUS ROG Astral is one of the most expensive gaming graphics cards on the market. It is equipped with several interesting features. For example, the Power Detector+ technology ensures proper power distribution and includes a notification system that alerts users if any of the 12-volt power lines are not working properly. To implement this technology, we had to use a special board design that is not used in other graphics cards. Another interesting feature is Thermal Map. It uses temperature sensors located throughout the board to collect information about potential overheating problems.

But this was not a complete list of original functions with additional equipment. Recently, another interesting feature was discovered in ASUS ROG Astral ─ Equipment Installation Check («Equipment Installation Check»). When using the GPU Tweak software, a pop-up message may appear. The system will notify the user if the video card is tilted. This is made possible by the fact that the Astral board is equipped with an accelerometer and gyroscope.

This feature was discovered and demonstrated by one of the users. Equipment Installation Check ensures that the video card is installed correctly and notifies the user if it tilts out of the set angle. That is, if the video card moves, for example, due to case movement or sagging, a warning will appear. This is important because the video card can weigh up to 3 kg (for the air-cooled version). The same board is used in both liquid and air-cooled versions.

The Uniko’s Hardware team examined the video card and found that the BOSCH SENSORTEC BMI323 IMU device was responsible for the new feature. This is a «universal low-power inertial system (IMU) that combines precise acceleration and angular velocity measurement (gyroscopic) with intelligent motion-based interrupt functions». This device was not installed in previous generation graphics cards, so you should not expect an update for previous ROG Matrix or ROG STRIX cards. This feature was not mentioned in the reviews as it was only recently activated.

This brings us to the issue of GPU sagging. Some of the most powerful graphics cards of the current and previous generations are extremely heavy, often weighing more than 2 kg. Motherboard manufacturers are now actively advertising reinforced PCIe slots to help distribute some of the weight, but only special video card supports can guarantee that the card is installed correctly.

The heaviest graphics cards are now sold with appropriate stands, and users are advised to use them whenever possible. Alternatively, you can look for universal solutions that are compatible with special mounting holes. ROG Astral actually comes with a small stand.

