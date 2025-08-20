ASUS has introduced ROG Swift and Strix monitors: Tandem OLED 540/720 Hz and more affordable options

ASUS Republic of Gamers has officially unveiled the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W and ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG monitors, which feature a modern Tandem OLED panel. According to the manufacturer, it provides 15% higher peak brightness, 25% wider color gamut, and 60% longer lifespan than the previous generation of WOLED.

Both new products provide a gray-to-gray (GTG) response time of 0.03 ms. They are compatible with the VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black standard and provide 99.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The ROG TrueBlack Glossy finish delivers sharp images and deep blacks. ASUS OLED Care Pro technology with advanced Neo proximity sensor helps protect the panel from burn-in and ensure its durability.

ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W

The new 26.5-inch ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W continues the series after the release of the PG32UCDMR, which replaced the PG32UCDM. The new model features an LG WOLED panel with a refresh rate of 540 Hz. It is the fastest among OLED displays, exceeding the previous record by 40 Hz. Thanks to Dual Mode technology, the user can reduce the resolution from 1440p to 720p and get a refresh rate of up to 720 Hz.

The monitor has a TrueBlack Glossy finish, DisplayPort 2.1a interface with UHBR20 (80 Gbps) and HDMI 2.1 for consoles. The Neo’s proximity sensor detects the presence of a user in front of the monitor and switches to black mode to prevent the panel from burning out when the user walks away. It then instantly restores the screen content when the user returns. The detection distance can be customized to suit personal preferences. There is no information about the price and launch date yet.

ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG

At the same time, ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG received a new Primary Tandem OLED panel from LG. It offers the same improvements of — +15% brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, 99.5% DCI-P3 coverage, and factory calibration of Delta E<2. In HDR mode, the monitor can reach a brightness of 1500 nits in small areas and about 335 nits in SDR. The refresh rate is 280 Hz at 1440p resolution.

DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and an integrated USB hub are provided for connecting signal sources. Additionally, the monitor has a tripod socket. Sales are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025 at a price of about $699.

ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen 2

Another new product is the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen 2, an upgrade of the previous XG27AQDMG model. This is a 26.5-inch QHD WOLED monitor with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms (GTG). The new product complies with the VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black standard, covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and provides Delta E<2 color accuracy.

Although the panel remains the same, the company has added three important improvements. Firstly, the TrueBlack Glossy coating is designed for deep blacks even in bright light. Secondly, the Neo Proximity user presence sensor provides protection against burn-in. In addition, the XG27AQDMG Gen 2 features a new compact stand that is 30% smaller than previous XG 27-inch monitors. Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1, and a USB hub. The monitor also has a tripod connector.

