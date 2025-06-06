Asus introduces ROG Strix GS-BE18000 — Wi-Fi 7 router with up to 18000 Mbps bandwidth

Gamers need not only powerful gaming systems, but also productive networking equipment. It is for these demanding users that Asus created the new ROG Strix GS-BE18000 router. This is a device for those who know how to download 18 thousand Mbps of bandwidth and have an advanced gaming PC or laptop.

The new Asus ROG Strix GS-BE18000 supports the new specification Wi-Fi 7 and operates in three bands at once: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz. Together, they deliver up to 18,000 Mbps of bandwidth. Of course, this is the theoretical maximum in aggregate, but the figure is impressive. In real life, it’s a bit more modest:

2.4 GHz — up to 688 Mbps

5 GHz — up to 5764 Mbps

6 GHz — up to 11,529 Mbps

It is clear that not all smartphones and tablets already support Wi-Fi 7 and the 6 GHz band, but computers and laptops can be updated with a separate Wi-Fi 7 card (the price on Amazon starts at $49).

The ROG Strix GS-BE18000 router has 8 internal antennas – they don’t stick out like octopus claws or spider paws. As for Asus, the design is quite restrained. The novelty offers ports for all occasions: 1 WAN port (for a modem), 7 Ethernet ports (all 2.5 Gbps), 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1.

As befits a router with the ROG logo, it can prioritize traffic, for example, to allocate traffic for gaming so that nothing slows down in the heat of battle. You can also create separate SSIDs for LAN parties, for example. In addition, the router supports mesh networking — both over Wi-Fi and a wired connection. This means that you can seamlessly cover a large house or apartment without having to dance with a tambourine near each range extender.

And now the bad news. This high-speed router is not yet on sale. The price of the Asus ROG Strix GS-BE18000 has not been disclosed yet either. Given the characteristics and capabilities, it will be considerable.

Source: notebookcheck