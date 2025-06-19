ASUS ProArt P16 laptop — workstation with NVIDIA RTX 5070 has been released

ASUS continues to delight those who work with video, graphics, 3D, or simply like their laptop to have more power than some desktops. This time, the company introduced updated version ProArt P16 (H7606) for people in creative professions. This device is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with an integrated AI module (XDNA NPU) with a performance of 50 TOPS.

Specifications of ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606)

The new ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606) laptop has a 16-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3840×2400 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The screen supports touch control, stylus operation and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Performance is driven by a 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with a frequency of up to 5.1 GHz. It is complemented by 32 or 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB solid-state drive. There is also an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 discrete graphics card with 8 GB of memory. The total TDP of the system is 125 watts.

The 90 Wh battery provides up to 17.4 hours of local Full HD video playback. The device also has a webcam with an infrared module, wireless modules Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, an SD card slot, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. All of this is housed in an aluminum case 1.5 cm thick and weighing just over 1.8 kg.

Artificial intelligence for creativity

ProArt P16 is one of the first laptops of the new generation of Copilot+ PCs, which means that it has full local AI processing right on the device. This allows you to work on creative tasks even without the Internet, quickly and without unnecessary clouds. Exclusive software tools are designed for this purpose:

StoryCube is an intelligent video and photo manager that creates scenes, helps with editing, and sorts files. So you just create, not dig through folders.

MuseTree — a tool for quickly creating graphics using local AI.

Additionally, customers will receive 6 months of CapCut PRO (access to premium video editing tools) and 3 months of Adobe Creative Suite.

Price

The updated ProArt P16 (H7606) is already available for $2499.99. The configuration with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 will go on sale in Q4 2025, its price has not yet been announced.

Source: techpowerup