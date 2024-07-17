ASUS releases ROG keyboard with OLED display at RTX 4070 price point

Gaming computer peripherals and accessories have always been more expensive than ordinary devices. And in some cases, the price can exceed their non-gaming counterparts not by tens of percent, but by several times. This is exactly what happened with the ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme gaming keyboard.

This new product retains a design similar to its predecessor. But, given the presence of the word Extreme in the name, it has an extremely high price. So, ASUS has priced the Azoth Extreme at a modest $499. For comparison, a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card costs about the same (about $500).

What does ASUS offer for the money? The ROG Azoth Extreme has 81 hot-swappable keys and uses ROG NX» switches. The keyboard also boasts a color OLED display in the upper right corner. The device has an aluminum body and supports a variety of connection options: Bluetooth, wired, and wireless. In addition, there is a mini-wheel below the OLED display that can be customized using the Armory software.

Compared to other keyboards on the market, the ROG Azoth Extreme is quite heavy, weighing 2200 g with the wrist rest. It offers an impressive 8000 Hz polling rate in both wired and wireless modes, which is a significant improvement over the 1000 Hz polling rate of its predecessor. The polling rate indicates how often inputs from the keyboard are transmitted to the computer. Considering that many mice on the market have a polling rate of around 10,000 Hz, 8,000 Hz for a keyboard can be considered too high. However, in shooters, milliseconds can be important.

It should be noted that not only gaming keyboards can have the price of a pre-top video card. For example, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is sold on Microsoft’s website for $449.98.

Source: gizmochina