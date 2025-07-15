ASUS ROG Xbox Ally has been spotted in a store — at least two of them, and the price is predictable

The distributor from Spain helped the entire global gaming community to learn about the prices and specifications of portable game consoles in advance ASUS ROG Xbox Ally.

There will be two versions of the console, priced at €599 and €899, which is not much different from similar ASUS variants. The cheaper model, ROG Xbox Ally, will be equipped with a 7″ IPS screen with FullHD resolution. Its frequency is 120 Hz, and Gorilla Glass Victus is used as a protective coating. The console is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor and will be accompanied by 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512 GB SSD drive for everyday computing tasks.

The more expensive model, the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X, has no display differences, but it has significant hardware differences. It uses a more powerful AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, faster LPDDR5x RAM is responsible for storing temporary data, and the SSD will allow you to save twice as much data.

The older console has an 80 Wh battery, while the younger one has a 60 Wh battery. The reason for this difference is most likely the more productive processor of the former. The external ports between the models are also not the same. The X version of the console is equipped with high-speed USB4 Type-C, while the base model has a maximum of USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Another difference is the presence of triggers with tactile feedback in the older model. As for the dimensions, there is no difference between the devices — 290,8×121,5×50,7 mm.

Both new products will have access to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere, Battle.net, and other services that synchronize game progress between platforms.

The consoles are intended to be ASUS and Microsoft’s joint response to the portable gaming console market and the intense competition from other popular players in the field, such as Valve, Nintendo, and Sony. Pre-orders for the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally are likely to start next month, with a release date in October, giving reason to hope for holiday sales as early as 2025.

Source: VideoCardz