Asus ROG Xbox Ally will be released in October: with Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) scaling and game compatibility program

Microsoft confirmedannounced that Xbox Ally portable game consoles based on Ryzen Z2 A and Ryzen Z2 Extreme processors will be released simultaneously in more than 30 regions.

On October 16, portable game consoles ROG Xbox Ally Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. Later, they will appear in other markets where ROG Ally products are currently sold, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. In China, Xbox Ally will be launched early next year.

Along with the launch of sales, Xbox is launching the Handheld Compatibility Program, which will be similar to Steam Deck verification. It is about the compatibility of games with new consoles. Games will be labeled Handheld Optimized or Mostly Compatible (games are ready to play with standard controller settings), as well as special Windows Performance Fit-badges to help you understand the level of performance without additional settings. This allows players to immediately launch games in a comfortable mode without wasting time manually adjusting the settings.

The flagship Xbox Ally X model has 1 TB of storage, 24 GB of RAM, and an 80 Wh battery. It is based on a high-performance APU Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme with a built-in neuroprocessor (NPU) that will enable new AI-based features. Among them is Automatic Super Resolution (AutoSR) — a systemic upscaling tool that improves resolution and frame rate without developer intervention.

Another significant innovation is Advanced Shader Delivery. This solution pre-compiles and caches shaders, reducing jerks in the game and ensuring smoother frame playback. The technology works at the system level and does not require special optimization from developers, complementing the capabilities of AutoSR and Handheld Compatibility Program.

Source: videocardz