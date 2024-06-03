ASUS showed laptops based on AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU and NVIDIA RTX GPU. And a few more models with Intel Core Ultra 200V and Qualcomm chips

ASUS has brought several new laptops to Computex 2024. Some of them were presented ahead of schedule by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. He focused on models equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards and hybrid AMD Strix Point APU processors, which had not yet been officially announced. In addition, ASUS has prepared several new models with Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) processors and Qualcomm chips. Let us briefly consider the main characteristics of the new products.

The ProArt P16 laptop with a traditional form factor is powered by an AMD Ryzen Al 300 processor (Ryzen AI 9 HX 370) and RTX 4070 graphics card. Weighing 1.8 kg, the device has a 4K OLED display and is aimed at creative professionals.

The ProArt PX13 laptop also features an AMD Ryzen Al 300 processor with RTX 4070 graphics card. This model has a 3K OLED display, a 73 Wh battery, weighs 1.38 kg, and is 15.8 mm thick.

The ultra-compact ProArt PZ13 laptop weighs only 0.85 kg. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip and a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED screen and can work as a tablet or laptop with a removable full-size keyboard. The device is MIL-STD-810H compliant and has an IP52 water and dust rating.

Zenbook S 16 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor (Ryzen Al 300 series). This device weighs 1.5 kg and is 1.1 cm thick.

The 14-inch Zenbook S 14 is based on the next-generation Intel Core Ultra processor with artificial intelligence features, which is expected to be released in the second half of 2024.

The ExpertBook P5 is designed for professional users and small businesses. It also features the next generation Intel Core Ultra processor (Intel Core Ultra 200 Lunar Lake).

The ASUS TUF A16 and TUF A14 laptops are designed for gamers. The TUF A16 (FA608) boasts an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 or 4050 graphics card, up to 2 TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, and a 16-inch 2.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate. TUF A14 (FA401) is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, GeForce RTX 4060 or 4050 graphics card, and a 14-inch 2.5K display.