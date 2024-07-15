Asus unveils ExpertBook P5 — its first laptop powered by Intel Lunar Lake processors

Asus has published a detailed review of its upcoming ExpertBook P5 laptop with the latest Intel Lunar Lake processors. However, the company steadfastly avoids mentioning Intel Lunar Lake or any specific chip. Instead, the processor is described as «next-generation Intel Core Ultra» with 45+ TOPS NPU.

Officially unveiled at Computex last month, Intel Lunar Lake processors have an NPU that offers 48 TOPS and exceeds Microsoft’s minimum requirements for Copilot+ PCs. In fact, the Lunar Lake platform delivers up to 120 total TOPS.

The minimalist, modern design of the Asus ExpertBook P5 professional laptop includes «durable, high-quality military-grade aluminum» and a «thin 2.5K 144Hz display with anti-reflective coating». Despite the advertised strength and power, the ExpertBook P5 (P5405) weighs only 1.3 kg.

Asus product pages usually include a specs tab (as well as awards and support tabs), but there is no full set of specifications for the new laptop at this time. There is a large section on the page about the Intel processor – although Lunar Lake is not mentioned.

The new Asus ExpertBook P5 will receive up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 3 TB of solid-state storage (there are dual SSD slots, 1 TB is presumably soldered on the board). A number of security features emphasize the professional characteristics of the device. Users will be protected by biometrics, an Asus Adaptive Lock infrared camera, a discrete TPM 2.0, a webcam, and a Kensington Nano security slot. This laptop will come with Windows 11 Pro and Wi-Fi 7.

Asus claims that the ExpertBook P5 (P5405) will be released in the second half of 2024, with preliminary data pointing to the third quarter. One thing is for sure, Intel will seek to involve its partners in the creation of the Lunar. The laptop will have to compete with new laptops powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors and AMD Ryzen AI 300.

