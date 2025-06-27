Asus unveils RTX 5090 and 5070 Ti BTF with hidden GC-HPWR power connector

ASUS has updated its proprietary BTF series of graphics cards. This time, the company has focused not only on technical specifications but also on ease of assembly. The new models in the series — GeForce RTX 5090 ROG Astral and RTX 5070 Ti TUF — have an innovative approach to power supply: now the power cable can be completely hidden from view.

ASUS has recently demonstrated new GC-HPWR connector. This is an advanced connector with an extended adapter that is specifically designed for compatible BTF series motherboards. If you are using such a board, the adapter is a must — it connects to the bottom edge of the board, where the «is hidden» power. At the same time, users can easily switch to a regular motherboard: the adapter can be removed, or a standard 16-pin cable can be used.

Important: the new BTF series graphics cards support two types of power connection — via GC-HPWR or the usual 16-pin connector located in the same place as on standard models. In other words, the BTF versions are enhanced versions of the original cards that have the bonus of aesthetic and functional advantages, but are fully backwards compatible with classic configurations.

ASUS presented three new models:

GeForce RTX 5090 ROG Astral — available in two versions: with and without factory overclocking. The company offers a GPU with a base frequency of 2580 MHz or an OS version with a frequency of 2610 MHz.

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti TUF BTF — fulfilled in a white case, visually almost indistinguishable from the standard version without an adapter.

Despite the change in power supply design, the technical specifications remain unchanged. In fact, the clock speeds are the same for BTF and non-BTF versions. Currently, the adapter is not mentioned separately in the kit description, but judging by the design, it is included in the basic equipment.

ROG Astral remains ASUS’s flagship line in the RTX 50 segment — the most expensive and technologically advanced graphics cards of the brand. The company is actively developing this series: a white variant was recently shown, as well as a limited edition with a gold-plated case.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: videocardz