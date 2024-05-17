Journalist Roland Kvandt shared translated into English screenshot of the Vietnamese ASUS store with the image and specifications of the Vivobook S OLED powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor, which is to be released on Monday, May 20.

The design of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED laptop is consistent with the overall aesthetics of the line, and most of the technical specifications meet current market expectations. However, the real performance of the Snapdragon X Elite is of most interest, which will be revealed soon. Here are the characteristics that have become known:

Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 (42 MB cache, up to 3.4 GHz, 12 cores, 12 threads)

Qualcomm AI Engine 75 TOP

The video card is listed as Intel Qualcomm Adreno

32 GB of LPDDR5X memory

1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

15.6″ 3K OLED display (2880×1620, 16:9, 120 Hz, 600 nits, 100% DCI-P3)

Battery 70 W/h (3S1P, 3-cell Li-on)

Model number S5507QA-MA089WS

Although the leak itself does not specify a price, the journalist separately saidthat the base model can start at around €1500. You can find out exactly when ASUS Vivobook laptops with Snapdragon X will be released on the company’s website, where you can see countdown time.