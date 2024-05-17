Journalist Roland Kvandt shared translated into English screenshot of the Vietnamese ASUS store with the image and specifications of the Vivobook S OLED powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor, which is to be released on Monday, May 20.
The design of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED laptop is consistent with the overall aesthetics of the line, and most of the technical specifications meet current market expectations. However, the real performance of the Snapdragon X Elite is of most interest, which will be revealed soon. Here are the characteristics that have become known:
- Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 (42 MB cache, up to 3.4 GHz, 12 cores, 12 threads)
- Qualcomm AI Engine 75 TOP
- The video card is listed as Intel Qualcomm Adreno
- 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory
- 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
- 15.6″ 3K OLED display (2880×1620, 16:9, 120 Hz, 600 nits, 100% DCI-P3)
- Battery 70 W/h (3S1P, 3-cell Li-on)
- Model number S5507QA-MA089WS
Although the leak itself does not specify a price, the journalist separately saidthat the base model can start at around €1500. You can find out exactly when ASUS Vivobook laptops with Snapdragon X will be released on the company’s website, where you can see countdown time.