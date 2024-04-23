At first, he wanted to work for Marvel. The new «Superman» David Corensworth tried out for the role of Adam Warlock in «Guardians of the Galaxy»

The actor who is to become the new face of DC, replacing Henry Cavill as Superman, could have been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at first — but he didn’t pass the audition.

About this in post in Threads was written by James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios and director of the upcoming «Superman», who was at the time heading the «Guardians of the Galaxy» trilogy. Corentyne could have played Adam Warlock, but the role was eventually given to Will Poulter.

Interestingly, Gunn says he didn’t even remember Korensworth at the audition:

«I asked him about the audition and he said yes, he did. I believe him, but I don’t remember it,» Gunn said in response to a fan who also asked if similar flight effects would be in «Superman». «And no, what we’re doing now for flying is much more complicated than what was done for Adam Warlock».

DC Studios began filming the Man of Steel movie on February 29 and announced the official title of the film — «Superman» (previously «Superman: Legacy»).

Joining Korensworth as Clark Kent are Rachel Brosnahan («The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»), who will play Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult («The Menu») as the main villain Lex Luthor. The cast will also include Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Anthony Kerrigan (Metamorpho), Edi Gategi (Mr. Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Isabela Mercado (Hawkeye) and others. We may also see a new Supergirl in the movieperformed by a star «Dragon House» Millie Alcock.

The new «Superman» movie will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.