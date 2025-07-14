AT&T subscriber was charged $10,000 while traveling outside the US

Recently, «the big three» US cellular operators — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, — receive a lot of criticism for unclear payments. And it seems to be for good reason.

One AT&T subscriber was stunned to discover a whopping $10,000 charge on his account after a trip abroad. During the trip, he did not purchase any devices, services, etc., but instead activated the AT&T International Day Pass in advance, which regulates the daily use of services while traveling and keeps their cost no higher than $10 per day. In particular, the operator charged about $8,500 for 4.25 GB of roaming data and about $1,000 for 500 minutes of calls.

The main purpose of the daily subscription is to eliminate any possibility of additional costs and to extend the domestic tariff to international travel. The customer panicked and contacted AT&T customer support, after which a request was created to investigate why the day plan did not work. But commenters online were outraged by the fact that «cosmic» $8500 was charged for using only 4 GB of data. Most of them believe that such rates are excessive and outdated at this time.

The AT&T customer posted the receipt and insisted that he had followed all the necessary steps to activate the «travel» plan. Other Reddit users noticed that there was no separate charge for the daytime package on the bill, even though the bill indicated an upgrade to the AT&T Business Unlimited Premium 2.0 plan, which includes seven international daytime plans at no additional cost.

After analyzing the incident data, the website Wccftech believes that this is most likely a technical error by the operator. The system failed to apply the included Day Pass package, and the operator’s investigation should determine the reason for this. A widespread criticism of the three US operators is that they are trying to get as much money as possible from subscribers instead of improving the sustainability and attractiveness of their services.