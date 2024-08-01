Audi announces A6 and S6 E-tron electric cars: range of more than 700 km and fast charging of 10-80% in 21 minutes

Audi has prepared several new models of the E-tron electric vehicle line. This time, the brand’s fans are offered electric versions of the popular A6 mid-size sedan and its S6 sports version rather than crossovers.

Audi first showed the A6 E-tron concept during the 2021 Auto Shanghai Motor Show. The production version looks very close to the original concept. The front end has slim headlights with adaptive matrix LEDs (only available outside the US) and a front grille with a fish-scale-like texture surrounded by a dark mask. The rear of the car has digital OLED panels for the taillights that can be used as a display for safety communications. Depending on the market, the car can be equipped with either full side mirrors or thin virtual mirrors. In the latter case, a low drag coefficient of 0.21 is ensured.

The car’s interior is very similar to the new Q6 E-tron. It offers three displays that create a «digital scene», including a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger with a privacy screen. The company also offers a projection display for the driver.

Audi has developed several versions of electric sedans. So far, we know about the rear-wheel drive A6 E-tron model in the Sportback body, the all-wheel drive modification in the Sportback body, and the sports version of the S6 Sportback. An A6 E-tron Avant wagon version will also be available. Audi claims that the car’s range on a single charge is more than 700 km.

The Audi A6 E-tron is based on the new 800-volt Volkswagen Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, which is also used in the Audi Q6 E-tron and Porsche Macan EV. According to Audi, all versions of the A6 E-tron come with 100 kWh batteries (94.4 kWh available for use) and support 270 kW fast charging. This allows the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.

The fastest version, the S6 E-tron, can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds with the help of the traction control system «Start Control». The S6 has a maximum output of 543 hp and a top speed of 240 km/h.

The new Audi A6 E-tron electric car will go on sale in Europe in September this year.

Source: The Verge