August Game Pass catalog will be replenished with Assassin's Creed Mirage and 5+ games

Microsoft has announced the list of Game Pass games for August — seven games will be added to the catalog, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage. At the same time, one of the best titles of 2024 will disappear.

The most notable is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will be released on three platforms at once — consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game will be available in 2023 for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. In general, the August Game Pass looks like this:

Rain World (Cloud, Console and PC) — already available in Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Cloud, Console and PC) — already available in Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S) — August 6 in Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X|S) — August 6 in Game Pass Standard Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S) — August 6 in Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X|S) — August 6 in Game Pass Standard MechWarrior 5: Clans (Xbox Series X|S) — August 6 in Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X|S) — August 6 in Game Pass Standard Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S) — August 6 on Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X|S) — August 6 on Game Pass Standard Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 7 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console and PC) — August 7 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 12 in Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Cloud, Console and PC) — August 12 in Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard 9 Kings (early access, PC only) — August 14 in Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

At the same time, on August 15, three titles will disappear from Game Pass — Persona 3 Reload, Farming Simulator 22 and Anthem. Among these three, Persona received one of the highest scores in 2024 (87 points on Metacritic). This is the first wave of game removal in August, and there may be another one. Microsoft warns that discounts of up to 20% will continue until then.

At the same time, Microsoft is preparing for Gamescom 2025, which will take place in Cologne (Germany) from August 20 to 24. They will show and play the following games the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2, which will now cost less. Several third-party titles are also expected: Borderlands 4, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Final Fantasy 16, Super Meat Boy 3D, EA Sports FC 26, and others. As for the remake of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the developer recently said Hideo Kojima is a waste of time.

Source: Xbox