Autopilot in Cyberpunk 2077 works at 3/10 — players complain about accidents and chaos on the roads

In the latest update of Cyberpunk 2077, a new feature was added — autopilot. But for now, instead of smart cars, the roads are full of Mad Max.

The option became available for the first time outside the story campaign along with the new patch 2.3. When announcing the update, CD Projekt Red did not promise perfect optimization, so we have a well-known story from Cyberpunk 2077. Players found out that the autopilot AI was far from flawless.

In practice, the function works like a beginner in a driving school: it drives slowly, chooses strange routes, or even crashes into obstacles. In social media and on Reddit users publish videos where cars cannot drive around an obstacle or drive in the opposite direction. Users have already dubbed the system «life-threatening», but of course in a joking sense, because who wants to drive a car according to the safety rules in a game?

Other gamers in the comments note that the reason may be the general imperfection of the game’s transportation AI. Despite the improved tools responsible for NPCs, they still sometimes make incomprehensible maneuvers. The autopilot has simply become part of the overall underdeveloped mechanics.

The developers have not yet commented on the situation, but you should just wait for the patch. CD Projekt Red hasn’t announced any deadlines yet, but it’s bound to happen at some point. As a reminder, patch 2.3 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will also be released later on Nintendo Switch 2.

It is worth mentioning that fans asked the developers to add a third-person camera. Even during the broadcast, the comments were filled with questions about when the option would finally appear. In response, we heard that the developers had no plans to do so The core team has already started developing the sequel, so further major updates for Cyberpunk 2077 will not be a priority.

Source: The Gamer