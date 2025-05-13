Ava pays extra for charging electric cars — how it works

Ava Community Energy has launched a program in California to pay drivers of electric vehicles and hybrids for charging at times when the grid is cleaner and cheaper.

Launched in partnership with home energy analytics platform Optiwatt, the new Ava SmartHome charging program offers incentives of up to $100 for the first year. Because the program helps shift charging at home to cheaper hours, Ava says drivers can save extra money about $140 a year in electricity bills.

Owners of electric cars and hybrids who are Ava customers can download the Optiwatt app for free, connect their car, and let the app take care of the rest. The app uses an algorithm to automatically schedule charging at times when demand is low and more power is available renewable energy — usually at night or at other times outside of peak hours.

«Ava is committed to providing its customers with 100% clean energy by 2030. This new program helps us reach that goal by giving people an easy way to use more renewable energy while saving money,» says CEO Howard Chang.

Registered EV owners receive a $75 bonus for joining and can earn an additional $25 per year if they stay in the program. Optiwatt not only optimizes charging time, but also takes into account individual schedules and preferences. The app is available for iOS and Android. The company aims to register at least 5000 vehicles by the end of 2025. This program is the first step in a broader virtual power plant (VPP) strategy. It is powered by Lunar Energy’s Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) platform, which helps Ava coordinate energy for electric vehicles, charging stations, and more.

Source: Eleсtrek