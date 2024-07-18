«Avengers 5» in search of a director — Marvel is set to bring back the Russo brothers

So far, the directors who have made «Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame» are currently in talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joe and Anthony Russo also worked on the films «The First Avenger: Civil War» and «Avengers: Confrontation».

According to the talks, which were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the directing duo will potentially work on the next two «Avengers» films, which were previously publicly known as «Avengers: Kang’s Dynasty» and «Avengers: Secret Wars» (although Marvel is still deciding how to play up Jonathan Majors’ departure from the role of Kang the Conqueror after being accused of harassment).

Last year, director Destin Daniel Cretton left the «Avengers 5» project, and the new candidates include considered by Shawn Levy («Deadpool and Wolverine»). But it seems that Marvel ultimately decided to go with the proven option.

The releases of the fifth and sixth «Avengers» are currently scheduled for May 1, 2026, and May 7, 2027, respectively.