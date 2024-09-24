Avengers AI helps the Ukrainian military identify enemy vehicles — more than 12 thousand units per week

Artificial intelligence has significantly increased the effectiveness of the Ukrainian defense forces. Thanks to the Avengers AI platform, more than 12 thousand enemy targets are automatically detected every week.

This innovative tool, developed by the Ministry of Defense’s Center for Innovation, analyzes huge amounts of video data from drones and cameras. As a result, operators can quickly and accurately identify a variety of enemy equipment, even in difficult conditions. It also reduces the risk of operator error due to fatigue. This integration is already successfully operating in the VEZHA streaming module of the DELTA combat system.

«The Avengers platform, developed by the Ministry of Defense Innovation Center, is unique in the world in terms of the amount of video data on enemy vehicles. We continue to develop Avengers and other AI solutions to provide our military with an advantage. In the future, we plan to expand the platform’s cloud capabilities and integrate AI solutions on drones,» said Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

Ukrainian specialists continue to develop the platform. The Innovation Center trains the Avengers artificial intelligence model on new data. This makes it possible to improve the quality of recognition of various enemy vehicles, even in difficult conditions, such as tanks hidden in forests or armored personnel carriers moving on dirt roads.

Source: Ministry of Defense