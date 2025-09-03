"Avengers: Doomsday" will show a "big fight" Gambit and Dr. Doom, but one of the actors will be replaced by an understudy

Channing Tatum will return to the role of Gambit in Avengers: Day of Judgment, where the character will engage in a “big fight” with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Strange. However, one actor in this confrontation will be replaced by an understudy due to a sudden injury.

Tatum says that he injured his leg on the set of The Avengers in London, so in the near future, all the fight scenes will be his stunt double’s responsibility. And in particular, the most anticipated one — the confrontation with the main villain Dr. Doom. The 45-year-old actor did not disclose what caused the injury, but clarifies that he will undergo “six months of physiotherapy.”

“It’s not about the pain I’m feeling at this time,” Tatum said Variety. “The thing is, I can’t take it back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like.”

Tatum came to the interview with a bad limp. He explained that he had stopped taking painkillers “to keep from falling asleep and drooling”.

“My body doesn’t tolerate codeine well, and the painkillers that the British doctors prescribed to me were very strong.”

Previously, Channing played Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, although initially had a chance to make a solo movie. The actor even signed a contract, but when Disney bought out 20th Century Fox, the project was canceled along with other X-Men spinoffs. In a new interview, Tatum admitted that he was glad the movie “didn’t happen” because he wasn’t ready to co-direct with his producing partner Reed Caroline:

“The universe saved us. We would have failed.”

He also said that Gambit was “modified for The Avengers, after a joke from Deadpool and Wolverine that no one could understand him because of his strong Cajun accent.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The filming of “Avengers: Day” started in late April — it was announced by Marvel itself with publishing the first backstage footage. However, according to rumors, the cameras are working without a ready-made script and approval of the full cast.

The release date is December 18, 2026. In addition to Downey and Tatum, the film will also feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shan-Chi), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), Winston Duke (Ant-Man), Tenoch Huerta (Neymor) in addition to the new Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and some other X-Men.