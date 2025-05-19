Avowed’s 2025 roadmap — photo mode, Game Plus, and changing NPC behavior

Obsidian has presented a roadmap for Avowed’s development in 2025. At the same time, it has already released patch 1.4 with a mode for arachnophobes.

The studio promises two more large-scale updates in summer and fall. Further changes will include both new features and general improvements to the game based on community feedback. More details about this will be described in the roadmap for 2025, but first, let’s talk about the new features of patch 1.4.

What’s been added in patch 1.4

The Arachnophobia mode turns spiders into colored rainbow spheres, and you can find the switch in the special features menu. This is a purely cosmetic improvement that does not affect the gameplay. It looks pretty funny, because then the character is killed by a sphere with swords hovering next to it.

In addition, we added mouse and keyboard support for Xbox. There are also new equipment options, more gold and crafting materials. Here are other new features of the patch:

Now loot can fall out of defeated creatures.

There is now an option to extend the time spent in the camp to relax with partners.

New settings: displaying chests on the mini-map, canceling a bow or arquebus attack.

Shower cushions now dispel illusions.

Improving the fog of war.

The full list of changes is available on the official Obsidian forum. The update is now available for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Roadmap 2025 — what will be new in summer and fall at Avowed

The next major update is scheduled for the summer. It will add:

Advanced culinary system.

New character abilities, both active and passive.

Changed the behavior of NPCs.

Unique weapons and armor.

Own custom markers on the map.

But in the fall, the game will add Game Plus mode, as well:

Photo mode.

A new type of weapon.

Character presets with more «divine» functions.

The ability to change the appearance right in the game, without creating a new character.

Obsidian also emphasized that it is working on localization for new regions. In particular, the studio is focusing on localized versions for Korean and Japanese, as well as ongoing improvements for French. The developers did not say the release date, but «aims to release these updates as soon as they are ready».

As a reminder, Avowed was released on February 18 on PC and Xbox Series, including the Xbox Game Pass subscription. It won over some players with the ability to turn heroes into incredible mushroom-like creatures. At the same time, Obsidian went further and started selling mushrooms for growing at home.

Source: Eurogamer