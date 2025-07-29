AYANEO Next 2 console with AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 announced — «breakthrough in battery life»

AMD Strix Halo processors continue to conquer the world of compact mobile devices. The new AYANEO Next 2 game console is also based on the flagship chip.

The game console manufacturer AYANEO has announced the next generation device of its own line — Next 2. The console will be the first product of the company to use AMD Strix Halo processor. In parallel with the plans for 2025-2026, Arthur Zhang, the founder of AYANEO, presented a prototype of the device. In a video on the company’s official YouTube channel, he said:

«NEXT 2 — is a true next-generation flagship. It delivers breakthroughs in battery life and thermal design efficiency».

Arthur also said that the console’s screen is approximately 8 inches in diagonal, and in the top configuration it will offer performance 16-core AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with built-in Radeon 8060S graphics. Compared to the first-generation AYANEO NEXT, based on Ryzen 7 5825U, the new console will have twice as many processor cores and five times as many main computing units of built-in graphics.

Cooling of this «monster» is provided by two fans at once. According to Arthur, a high-capacity battery will guarantee high autonomy. Although the dimensions of the device are currently unknown, the video shows the prototype console looking quite massive.

This seems to be the price for a high-performance chip, efficient cooling system, and a capacious battery. Also, among the announced characteristics, support for two M.2 2280 NVMe drives is announced. Unfortunately, Arthur did not disclose other specifications. The price of the device also remains unknown.

Source: Videocardz, YouTube