Back to basics? The next S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 patch will add night vision device

The upcoming major patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will finally feature a night vision device (NVD), insiders say.

Fan community Stalker2news noticed changes in the game code after the 1.5.2 update. Along with this, the developers have translated new lines related to EOD into all localization languages. So it’s only a matter of time before these items, and possibly thermal imagers, appear.

At the game’s release, none of the costumes, armor, or weapons had night vision. Players only had a basic flashlight that lit the way, give or take. Some NPCs carried such devices with them, but even after killing them, it did not drop. However, it seems that very soon you will not have to install mods to return these items from of the classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy.

The mention of night vision devices appeared after patch 1.5.2. It brought several small but noticeable changes: Stalkers now enter the Shevchenko Center normally — without doors that used to slam in your face. Prior to this update, GSC had already redesigned NPC behavior, missions and did artificial intelligence upgrades.

Hey, So things are going slowly. Not much news, not much motivation. So sorry for lack of activity. We’re waiting on Q3 Roadmap obviously. You can expect NVGs to be part of it, as strings of it were translated into all localisations with Patch 1.5.2. I hope you all enjoy your… pic.twitter.com/xBaKyy7qmp — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 News (@Stalker2News) July 26, 2025

The GSC also decided to port the game to PS5. Previously the studio rejected this ideabut seems to have changed its mind and decided to monetize the demand. This happened right after the launch of support for mods, which requires an SSD of at least a terabyte.

Source: Stalker2news