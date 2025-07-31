Back to the future: the new AMD Ryzen 9000G will not be very new

It looks like the next generation of AMD’s G-series processors may be a refresh of the 8000 line, and we’ll have to wait another year for Zen 5 architecture in hybrid processors.

The unpleasant news appeared on social network X, where a reliable insider under the nickname HXL said that the next generation of AMD G-series processors will be just a refresh of the 8000 line.

Previously, it was believed that the Ryzen 9000G will be codenamed Strix Point and will run on the Zen 5 architecture, which is current for desktop processors.

Rumor: 9000G APU is 8000G APU Refresh.https://t.co/WSjPjsIg0i — HXL (@9550pro) July 30, 2025

HXL’s words were confirmed by another post on the Chiphell forum. In it, one of the users noted that we will have to wait for major updates not in the next generation, but in the generation after it.

It is currently unknown what exactly the future APUs will be called, which are again rumored to be released this year. Perhaps it will be Ryzen 8050G, or indeed Ryzen 9000G. But if the information is confirmed, this will be the first case of a G-series refresh. Before that, the company only skipped the indices in the name (for example, Ryzen 6000G and 7000G were not released).