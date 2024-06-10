News Movie 06-10-2024 at 10:14 comment views icon

«Bad Boys 4» debuted with $105 million, while «Furiosa» barely reached $144 million in its third weekend

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

«Bad Boys 4» debuted with $105 million, while «Furiosa» barely reached $144 million in its third weekend

The fourth movie franchises «Bad guys» with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has made a strong start at the box office, earning $105 million in its opening weekend (against a budget of $100 million).

The $48.6 million earnings came from foreign markets, which is slightly less than the results of its 2020 predecessor «Bad Boys Forever» with $50.3 million. At the same time, the debut of the fourth film in the franchise, officially titled «Bad Boys: All or Nothing» was 58% better than the widely advertised Mad Max prequel «Furiosa». Today, the Warner Bros starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role is still far from profitable (given the budget of $164 million) and added only $13.7 million from abroad in the third weekend to the total box office of $144.4 million.

В «Kingdoms of the Planet of the Apes» — is also a decent jackpot of $359.8 million from around the world, while «Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire» pond a new MonsterVerse record holder with a box office of $570 million (previously, the highest-grossing film in the series was «Kong: Skull Island» 2017).

The main global debutant next weekend (the Ukrainian premiere is scheduled for June 13) will be Disney/Pixar animated release «Inside Out 2» with a package of new emotions, including Anxiety —, the original earned $858 million at the global box office and was awarded Best Animated Feature at the 2016 «Oscars».


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send