«Bad Boys 4» debuted with $105 million, while «Furiosa» barely reached $144 million in its third weekend

The fourth movie franchises «Bad guys» with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has made a strong start at the box office, earning $105 million in its opening weekend (against a budget of $100 million).

The $48.6 million earnings came from foreign markets, which is slightly less than the results of its 2020 predecessor «Bad Boys Forever» with $50.3 million. At the same time, the debut of the fourth film in the franchise, officially titled «Bad Boys: All or Nothing» was 58% better than the widely advertised Mad Max prequel «Furiosa». Today, the Warner Bros starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role is still far from profitable (given the budget of $164 million) and added only $13.7 million from abroad in the third weekend to the total box office of $144.4 million.

В «Kingdoms of the Planet of the Apes» — is also a decent jackpot of $359.8 million from around the world, while «Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire» pond a new MonsterVerse record holder with a box office of $570 million (previously, the highest-grossing film in the series was «Kong: Skull Island» 2017).

The main global debutant next weekend (the Ukrainian premiere is scheduled for June 13) will be Disney/Pixar animated release «Inside Out 2» with a package of new emotions, including Anxiety —, the original earned $858 million at the global box office and was awarded Best Animated Feature at the 2016 «Oscars».