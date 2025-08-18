Baldur's Gate 3 fans have identified the most unnecessary subclass: "Seems pretty pointless"

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the community was arguing over which subclass in the game could be called the worst. A big discussion started on Reddit, where players shared their experiences and opinions.

Under the post by thebigchungus27 users compared subclasses based on their effectiveness in different situations, including combat abilities and multi-class utility. Although there is no official ranking, players quickly identified several contenders for the least useful subclass — for Shadowheart, it’s Tricky Cleric. Although she is officially the most popular companion but many fans don’t like her subclass.

Trickery Cleric allows the character to act stealthily, but does not provide effective damage spells or strong combat bonuses. Standard spells of Shadowcaster require intelligence, which she has only 10. As a result, the character misses very often, which has been called “rather stupid.” And even without multiclasses, he offers little advantage on the battlefield. He is only useful as a support character in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Wild Magic Barbarian took the second place in the anti-rating. He can create funny effects with wild magic, but in the middle and late stages of the game, his abilities become less useful. The effects become random bonuses that are difficult to use strategically. Drunken Master Monk completes the trio — his ability to restore health through alcohol has little effect on the game. After all, Baldur’s Gate 3 has food and other ways to rest.

Although most of the comments were about these three, there is no final solution. Some subclasses may be more useful in certain builds, but they are still far from the favorite Trickery Cleric, Wild Magic Barbarian, and Drunken Master Monk.

Source: The Gamer