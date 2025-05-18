Baldur’s Gate 3 has a secret like the «cow level» in Diablo

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can get an unexpected and unusual companion if they follow through. YouTuber SlimX told about it in a new video.

A sheep companion named Harvard Willoughby appears if you kill a comedian and ring two bells. The magic sheep can use high-level lightning magic.

«You can summon a magic sheep that can use an endgame spell when you kill a minor NPC and ring both bells of the third act bell tower», — the author of the video explains.

Harvard comedian Willoughby can be found in a regular game. The comedian in a monocle with a mustache will challenge the player to a wit duel at an open mic night in the tavern «Elven Song». If you kill him, your initiation into the Dark Brotherhood will be complete, and you will also take the first step towards meeting the real Harvard Willoughby.

Next, you need to climb the watchtower of the Lower Town, then the bell tower of the Open Hand Church in Rivington and ring the church bells in the appropriate order. There will be no pop-ups or other confirmation of the game, but a «Mystery Egg» will appear in the group’s camp.

If you click on it, you will get Harvard Willoughby, «Nature’s Fury», as a summoned assistant. He only has 29-54 HP depending on the difficulty, but can use an amazing array of high-level spells. The sheep also bursts into flames at the beginning of a combat encounter and has a chance to explode at the beginning of each round, which increases in a long battle. If Harvard Willoughby dies, he disappears forever. The developer’s commentary in the Baldur’s Gate 3 code describes Harvard Man as «a tribute to our favorite sheep».

As a reminder, recently in Oblivion Remastered, players found a ghostly horse that is not in the original. The best RPGs can actually give surprises years after the release.

Source: PC Gamer