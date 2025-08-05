Baldur's Gate 3 players seduce Astarion more often than anyone else, — strange Larian statistics

To mark the second anniversary of Baldur’s Gate 3’s release, Larian Studios has shared some new statistics — some of them surprising. For example, Astarion has become the undisputed favorite of players.

The data was collected from players’ choices over two years — and some of them turned out to be unexpected and sometimes absurd. The focus of this article is on the choice of companions and playstyle, including unexpected preferences of players.

The studio did not provide exact figures for the vampire elf-robber, but said that he was “significantly leading” the other characters in terms of romantic relationships. Thank God that he, and not a bear, if you remember. While Astarion, which was even used to make a sex doll for $20,000, won hearts and beds majority — Shadowheart became the most popular companion: 4.89 million choices. Will took second place, and Gale came in third.

And then the developers told us about funny numbers. For example, only 2.07% of players became real “drunken gurus” because they defeated 20 enemies while intoxicated. Only 1.82% proved themselves as musicians and earned 100 gold with their talent. A little more than 3.8% defeated Lord Enver Gortash in the Serpent’s Rock without activating any traps. The latter achievement is slightly higher for players on Steam — 4.37%.

Other data also attracts attention. More than 1.1 million players have completed the game in Tactics mode, and almost half a million — in Honor mode. Among the latter, only 4647 were able to complete it as a first-level character. Another 31,180 players completed Honor as universal multi-class characters.

Larian also noted rare choices. For example, only 350 players turned Minsk’s companion into a subclass of the Cleric of the Domain of Death — the studio even joked about it:

“Are you okay?” — the developers asked about this choice.

Another 598 players adopted a child with Will. At the same time, Larian confirmed more than 265 million mod downloads in two years. Also, during this period, players managed to die 2 billion times.

In the end, Larian thanked the players for their support and promised that the studio’s new project is already in the works. There are no details, but creator Sven Winke hinted that the game will be “amazing” and needs a little more time. As you know, Baldur’s Gate 3 will not receive DLC because the team simply does not want it to do.

Source: Larian