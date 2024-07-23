Baldur’s Gate 3 sex sound specialist to voice a character in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

It looks like the battles in the new Dragon Age will be very… intense.

BioWare recently revealed the voice actors for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Among them is Alex Jordan, who previously worked on the soundtrack of intimate scenes in the popular role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3.

We’re incredibly excited to announce our cast for #DragonAge: The Veilguard! Rook: Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, and Jeff Berg

Harding: Ali Hillis

Davrin: Ike Amadi

Bellara: Jee Young Han

Neve: Jessica Clark

Taash: Jin Maley

Emmrich: Nick Boraine

Manfred: Matthew… pic.twitter.com/luaxR4GCtU — Dragon Age (@dragonage) July 22, 2024

Jordan will voice one of the versions of the protagonist named Rook, whom players will be able to customize. The actor jokingly commented on his new role: «I’m sitting on a throne of moans».

You get brought in to solely make sex noise ONE TIME… https://t.co/tsFdge9ewo — Alex Jordan is Rook in Dragon Age (@AlexJordanVO) July 22, 2024

«You only invite for you to make sex noises ONCE…»,” Jordan tweeted in response to article in Eurogamer, which covered itand as a specialist from the sounds of sex in Baldur’s Gate 3

Alex Jordan also participated in the voice acting of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, where he lent his voice to a character named Mr. Hands.

Despite the fact that the Dragon Age series is known for its romantic storylines, it’s too early to draw conclusions about the level of frankness in The Veilguard. BioWare is keeping details about the presence of explicit scenes in the game under wraps. But during a visit to the BioWare office in Edmonton, journalists saw nudity characters in the character creation editor. And the game will be quite loyal to players, as the developers have added the «invincibility».

Source: Pcgamer