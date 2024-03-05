News Games 03-05-2024 at 08:00 comment views icon

Baldur's Gate 3 — the first game for Xbox on 4 disks: release may be pushed back to April

Andrii Rusanov

The Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will come on a four disks, developer Larian Studios has explained. This is the first Xbox Series X game to be released on such a large number of disks.

«The retail version of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox will indeed have 4 discs, as we exceeded the 3-disc limit by 500 MB. The only option would have been to cut some of the content, but that doesn’t make sense, so we confirm 4»,” Larian Publishing Director Michael Dawes confirmed in a tweet.

Because of this, the March 25 release date of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox is likely to be pushed back to the first week of April, Dawes warned. Larian will ship each version in the order it is ready, starting with PC first. «No disks makes life easier,» he added.

As already announced, the PS5 version comes on two disks, while the PC version — only on one (it contains a special installer and comes with a Steam key).

As a reminder, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, became the first Xbox Series X game to be released on three disks when it went on sale last December.

Source: IGN


