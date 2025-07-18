«Basic Instinct» with Sharon Stone will get an «anti-woke» remake — from Amazon and the original author

«Basic Instinct» author Joe Esterhaz is writing the script for a reboot of the 1992 erotic thriller, which is described as a «anti-woke» movie.

According to the Wrap, Esterhaz, 80, has signed a script contract with Amazon MGM that includes a $2 million fee, which will be doubled if the movie is released.

«To those who doubt that an 80-year-old man would write a sexy erotic thriller: rumors about my cinematic impotence are exaggerated and ageist,» Esterhaz said in a statement.

The original film in the genre of detective thriller with elements of eroticism was released in 1992 with the main plot revolving around a love triangle created by writer Catherine Tramell, psychiatrist Beth Garner and detective Nick Curran. The film became the most famous in Sharon Stone’s career thanks to an interrogation scene where her character throws her leg over her leg, demonstrating the absence of underwear. The actress later claimed that the explicit footage was filmed without her consent.

It is unclear whether Stone’s character, Catherine Trammell, will return in the reboot, as was the case with the delayed 2006 sequel, which was directed by Mike Keaton-Jones without Esterhazy. «Basic Instinct 2» was both a critical and box office failure, returning only half of its budget. The original earned $352 million (more than $800 million adjusted for inflation).

According to a person with knowledge of the deal, the reboot is expected to be filmed in an «anti-woke» — counterpoint to the currently popular line used to denote progressive ideas (inclusivity, political correctness, etc.), i.e., with a return to «traditional» gender roles and no intentional diversity in the cast.

The first film was criticized by activists because of the bisexual character, who was shown as a psychopathic killer, while the national organization of women called the «film the most overtly misogynistic in recent» times. Esterhaz himself, when he was diagnosed with throat cancer, later apologized for the «glamorous» depiction of smoking in the film.

Source: The Wrap, The Guardian