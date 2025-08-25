Bassim in Saudi Arabia: Ubisoft announces free DLC for Assassin's Creed Mirage and shows concept art

Unexpectedly, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will receive DLC after two years since its release. Ubisoft has confirmed that Bassim will be transferred to an ancient Arabian oasis city.

The free add-on with a new story and location will appear at the end of 2025. The original game was released in 2023 and was the first to not receive a storyline expansion. However, it was received ambiguously, some players appreciated the return to a more compact map and less cumbersome gameplay compared to Assassin’s Creed after Syndicate.

Now Ubisoft has decided to expand the game with free content. According to the studio, the DLC will add a new storyline and a series of missions set in the 9th century in Al-Ula, an ancient Arabian oasis city. Along with the announcement, the developers showed concept art of Bassim approaching Al-Ula against the backdrop of a sunset.

The developers assure that they will improve the gameplay, which also affects the base game. Specific changes have not yet been disclosed, but the content is promised to be released by the end of 2025.

In the context of the upcoming DLC, the agreement between Ubisoft and Savvy Games Group, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, is noteworthy. At the time, it was about additional story content for Mirage. Although it has not been officially confirmed, the 9th-century Al-Ula setting fits this scenario well, as the city is located on the territory of modern Saudi Arabia.

It is not yet known where the DLC will be released. In previous cases, large games received add-ons only for newer platforms — such as Phantom Liberty for Cyberpunk 2077 or Burning Shores for Horizon Forbidden West. However, Assassin’s Creed Mirage remains the last installment of the series that has not been spared PS4 and Xbox One. Therefore, it is unknown whether the new expansion will receive support for the old generation.

Source: Game Rant