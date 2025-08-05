Battery checks 1 million times per second: new technology will guarantee the integrity of critical transport batteries

European researchers have presented an innovative technology for monitoring the condition of batteries in electric vehicles and renewable energy systems that can significantly improve their safety, efficiency and service life.

The method, developed by by the German Fraunhofer Institute for Technology and Advanced Materials (IFAM), is an improved version of the impedance spectroscopy. Impedance spectroscopy is a method of analyzing internal electrical behavior of the battery.

Under the leadership of D., Professor of the Department of Energy Storage and Conversion Systems at the University of Bremen, Fabio La Mantia, the researchers have made impedance spectroscopy more powerful, faster, and more practical. It can be used in real time while the battery is running.

Before that, this method could be applied to batteries that were not in use. And it took about 20 minutes to get the results. Now, this method can be applied dynamically while the battery is in use.

Impedance spectroscopy involves the application of a multi-frequency standard current test signal during charging or discharging. This allows researchers to monitor the internal state of the battery in real time, recording up to a million measurements per second.

“Dynamic impedance spectroscopy opens up new possibilities for optimizing battery management, thereby extending their service life It also opens up the possibility of using these batteries in safety-critical applications”, — explains project leader Dr. Hermann Plethayt.

The researchers made sure, that all the data obtained from the measurements are sent to the a real-time processing system where the software analyzes impedance changes to determine the state of the battery cell. To instantly process such a large amount of data, scientists have developed special algorithms that reduce the amount of data without losing accuracy.

Thus, the scientists were able to get a real-time snapshot of the battery charge status, performance, and overall safety. Researchers say, that battery management systems can use impedance data to instantly detect the threat of cell overheating and respond by reducing power or shutting it down completely. This eliminates the need for external temperature sensors that detect heat too late to prevent cell damage.

The technology also improves the charging procedure for electric vehicles by allowing the system to choose between fast charging during short stops and slower, more complete charging. This makes it possible to prevent the battery from overheating and reduces it wear and tear.

This method is also promising for renewable energy providers that use batteries to compensate for fluctuations in power consumption. Thanks to real-time monitoring, these systems can be more responsive to changes in demand or production.

According to the researchers, the method impedance spectroscopy is not only suitable for monitoring the condition of Li-ion batteries, but can also be applied to solid-state, sodium-ion, lithium-sulfur and other innovative types of battery systems. According to Hermann Plethayt, such systems can be used in electric airplanes.

