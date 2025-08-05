Battlefield 6 beta pre-load up to 39.3 GB on various platforms has started

Along with the beta, EA confirmed that Battlefield 6 will allow you to selectively install parts of the game. And the preload has already started.

The closed beta will start on August 7, but for the first week you will need one of the access codes. You can get it for watching a stream on Twitch or if you registered with Battlefield Labs before July 31. EA Play Pro subscribers have separate access. Other users will be able to test the game from August 9 to 10, and then — again from August 14 to 17. Each weekend will have unique challenges, and a new map and several new modes will be added to the second weekend.

The beta will be available on all major platforms — PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC — with no code required to simply download the client. File sizes vary slightly:

Steam — 35.7 GB

EA App — 39.3 GB

PS5 — 33.91 GB

Xbox Series X|S — 37.56 GB

Along with the launch of the preview, EA showed a trailer for the beta — in which you can see some of the maps and modes that will be included in the final version of the game. Locations will be available in the first week: Siege of Cairo (streets of Cairo), Liberation Peak (mountainous terrain), and Iberian Offensive (coastal zone). They will be available in the following modes:

Conquest — classic point capture on a large map

Closed Weapons Breakthrough — attacks and grabs, where each class has access only to its own weapons

Breakthrough — assault and defense of sectors

Domination — speed battles on smaller maps

King of the Hill — the winner is the one who holds the points on the map longer

The second one will feature the Empire State map — skyscrapers and narrow streets of the metropolis. Rush (attack and defense of communication nodes) and Squad Deathmatch (4×4 team battles) modes will also be added. Overall there will be nine maps in multiplayer.

.

Another important point: Battlefield 6 supports partial installation. You can choose what to install next: the campaign, multiplayer, or both. However, the basic client (55 GB) is not required for the beta, the game will weigh about 80 GB at release. This approach is similar to the way Call of Duty or Fortnite works, where the user chooses what they want to install — the campaign, Battle Royale, high-quality textures, or other parts of the game. For example, you can complete the story, delete it, and install only multiplayer — without having to save everything at once.

The full version of Battlefield 6 is scheduled for release on October 10, 2025 — it is the first new game in the series since Battlefield 2042. It tells the story of a private organization Pax Armata, funded by former NATO members, causing global conflict. Shortly after that, the dataminer «drain» Battlefield 6 Battle Royale map with all key locations.

Source: Games Radar