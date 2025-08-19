Battlefield 6 fans will receive exclusive items at launch — but will have to play Battlefield 2042

EA will give fans exclusive items for Battlefield 6 on one condition — not everyone will like it. We’ll have to mention Battlefield 2042.

The Road to Battlefield 6 game event allows you to get 24 unique rewards for the next installment of the series. It seems that EA is eager to boost online gaming while it is still possible. Everything happens within the framework of a free event that will last from August 18 to October 7 — only a few days before the launch of Battlefield 6. There are exclusive items for the new game, including soldier costumes and tank camouflage. The list of key rewards looks like this:

Level 8 — Western Front weapons from Battlefield 1;

Level 19 — Mueller’s weapon from Battlefield 5;

level 30 — Aurora car from Bad Company 2;

level 40 — Blackburn vehicle from Battlefield 3;

level 49 — Commander’s weapon from Battlefield 4;

level 60 — weapon of the Sovereign Soldier from Battlefield 2042.

Gamers who joined the open beta were able to get their exclusive items. Currently testing is over — users received the game warmly, and peak activity amounted to more than 500 thousand people. Now, only those who play Battlefield 2042 will receive additional items, but after the release of the sixth installment, it will be impossible to buy or receive them. Along with them, the classic Iwo Jima map from BF 1942 has returned to 2042, and new weapons — KFS2000 and Lynx have also appeared.

So the only problem with getting these items is to return to Battlefield 2042, which for many became the most controversial in the series. And although it was recently available on Steam for just a few dollars, the sale has already ended. So if you’re a new player and want to pick up these rewards after the Battlefield 6 beta, you’ll either have to look for a bargain price for 2042 or skip the exclusive. In general, the choice is yours.

Source: Battlefield Comms