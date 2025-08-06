Battlefield 6 has gathered 9,000 online players on Steam before the beta test starts

Battlefield 6 pre-loading started a few days before the beta testing opened, and the servers have already been filled with players. There are almost as many people online as in Battlefield 2042.

Only in the first hours after the client was made available for download on Steam fixed peaked at 9,463 simultaneous users. The number is quite large, because the game itself hasn’t even been released yet. For comparison, Battlefield 2042 at the time of publication small only slightly more – 11,495 players per day.

At the event in Hong Kong, Battlefield 6 developers said that if there are not enough players, they will launch bots on the server. They can also be used in Portal’s custom modes, although it is not yet known how smart they will be. But with this online trend, they may not have to do this. Although the quality of the titles can always be poor, which will push people away.

At the time of writing, there were 2,720 simultaneous players in the Battlefield 6 client on Steam. Some people launch the beta client just to customize the title before the launch. Users spend half an hour tweaking the interface, changing the field of view of weapons, or just chatting with friends in the lobby.

“I have 6.4 hours in the beta total so far. I literally just sat in the lobby and chatted with friends in the in game voice chat”, — wrote on Reddit gruggers1.

Others are trying to work around technical limitations: if Secure Boot is not enabled in the BIOS, the game won’t run on a PC at all. In addition to Steam, the pre-load is also available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the EA app — so the actual number of people who want to play is even greater.

As you know, early access to the beta test on August 7 will be given to those who registered with Battlefield Labs before July 31, EA Play Pro members, and Twitch stream viewers who managed to get a key. For the rest of the users, the open beta will continue August 9-10, and then another weekend from August 14-17. We already know what locations and modes will be available for gamers — among them are mountainous terrain, small alleys, and a metropolis. In general there will be nine maps in multiplayerand recently dataminer leaked the full version.

“In the future, Battlefield 6 will feature the Firestorm map — it’s our classic. We plan to add classic versions and maps based on the wishes of fans and players. Of course, we have a lot of options, and we want to choose the best ones so that everyone can remember those great moments spent in Battlefield,” says Anna Narrevik, Director of Development.

Pre-downloading the beta requires up to 39.3 GB on different platforms. Battlefield 6 is scheduled for full release on October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC — approximately a month before the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Sources: Battlefield Bulletin / GameSpot