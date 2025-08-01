Battlefield 6 multiplayer will get 9 maps, and pre-order costs from ₴1700 (+ trailer)

Electronic Arts has revealed the first details about multiplayer in Battlefield 6. The game will feature nine maps, a familiar class system, new and already known modes.

Multiplayer, modes and classes in Battlefield 6

EA has already shown a lot of locations, and four of them allow you to feel the rhythm of the game. “Liberation Peak” — Vast mountainous terrain, where equipment and snipers are comfortable, especially when buildings are destroyed and open up new points of attack. “The Siege of Cairo” — it is constant chaos, urban battles among the rubble of buildings, with a dense combat zone inside. “Empire State” takes you to Brooklyn — narrow streets, open spaces, and the constant feeling that someone is watching from above. And during “The Iberian offensive” in Gibraltar will have to make their way through tight alleys, shops, and walls that can easily turn into open traps.

In multiplayer, each map is divided into battle zones adapted to the mode. The scale of the location changes depending on which one you are playing:

Conquest — teams fight for control of the main points on the map;

Rush — you need to blow up objects (M-COM) to move to another sector;

The Breakthrough — map is divided into sectors that need to be gradually captured;

Escalation (new) — commands capture checkpoints, but there are fewer of them with each stage;

Squad Deathmatch — four teams compete on smaller maps with respawning after death.

EA is bringing back the traditional class system: Assault, Engineer, Scout, and Support. Each of them will have its own weapons and bonuses. For example, an attacker will be able to carry two main weapons at the same time. Characters will be able to help each other, in particular to pull a wounded ally from a dangerous place. Other mechanics: placing weapons on surfaces, hiding behind shelters, etc.

At the same time, the Battlefield Portal from Battlefield 2042 returns to the sixth installment. This time, it will allow creating custom maps and modes. Even during the presentation, the developers hinted at Battle Royale, which will appear «soon». By the way, it will be The map has already been leaked by a dataminer.

Battlefield 6 system requirements

Minimal:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16 GB RAM

Video card: Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

DirectX: Version 12

Disk space: 55 GB

Sound card: No recommendations

VR support: Not supported

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB RAM

Video card: Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT

DirectX: Version 12

Disk space: 80 GB

Sound card: No recommendations

VR support: Not supported

Battlefield 6 comes out on October 10 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game has already topped the top paid games Steam — took only an hour after the pre-orders started. The regular edition costs ₴1699, while the Phantom Edition (with cosmetics and a premium battle pass) costs ₴2499. Also coming soon two beta tests are launched: closed and open.